Solve the given linear equation. Check your solution.
A
y=−8
B
y=8
C
y=−3
D
y=3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(-5 - y = 3\left(y + 9\right)\).
Distribute the 3 on the right side to both terms inside the parentheses: \$3 \times y\( and \)3 \times 9\(, giving \)-5 - y = 3y + 27$.
Next, get all the terms involving \(y\) on one side and the constants on the other side. You can do this by adding \(y\) to both sides and subtracting 27 from both sides: \(-5 - y + y - 27 = 3y + y + 27 - 27\) which simplifies to \(-5 - 27 = 4y\).
Combine the constants on the left side: \(-5 - 27\) becomes \(-32\), so the equation is now \(-32 = 4y\).
Finally, solve for \(y\) by dividing both sides of the equation by 4: \(y = \frac{-32}{4}\).
