A manufacturing plant produces metal rods for automotive assembly. Based on quality control data, rod lengths are normally distributed with μ = 100 cm \mu=100\operatorname{cm} & σ = 0.8 cm \sigma=0.8\operatorname{cm} . Rods shorter than 98.5 cm 98.5\operatorname{cm} are considered defective. What % \% of rods are below this tolerance?