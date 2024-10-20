Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
Multiple Choice
Sketch a graph to represent the problem, then use a calculator to find the z-score.
A = 0.800
A
z=−0.26,z=0.26
B
z=−0.25,z=0.25
C
z=−0.805,z=0.805
D
z=−1.28,z=1.28
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding that the problem involves finding the z-scores that correspond to a central area of 0.800 under the standard normal distribution curve.
Sketch a standard normal distribution curve, which is symmetric around the mean (0). The area under the curve between two z-scores is given as 0.800.
Recognize that the total area under the standard normal curve is 1. Therefore, the area in the tails (outside the central 0.800 area) is 1 - 0.800 = 0.200.
Since the distribution is symmetric, divide the tail area by 2 to find the area in each tail: 0.200 / 2 = 0.100. This means each tail has an area of 0.100.
Use a standard normal distribution table or calculator to find the z-scores that correspond to the cumulative area of 0.100 in each tail. These z-scores will be approximately -1.28 and 1.28, as they represent the points where the cumulative area from the left is 0.100 and 0.900, respectively.
