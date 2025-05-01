Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a characteristic of first-line managers?
A
They primarily focus on long-term planning.
B
They are responsible for managing multiple departments.
C
They set the overall strategic direction of the organization.
D
They directly supervise non-managerial employees.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of first-line managers. First-line managers are responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and directly supervising non-managerial employees. Their focus is on short-term tasks and ensuring that the work aligns with organizational goals.
Step 2: Eliminate options that do not align with the responsibilities of first-line managers. For example, long-term planning and setting the overall strategic direction are typically responsibilities of higher-level managers, such as top managers or executives.
Step 3: Consider the scope of management. First-line managers typically manage a single department or team rather than multiple departments, which is more characteristic of middle managers.
Step 4: Identify the correct characteristic. First-line managers are directly involved with non-managerial employees, supervising their work and ensuring productivity.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer: 'They directly supervise non-managerial employees,' as this aligns with the primary role of first-line managers in an organization.
Watch next
Master Parameters vs. Statistics with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice