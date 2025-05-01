Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
A company runs an ad on social media. This is an example of which type of communication?
A
Experimental design
B
Published source
C
Primary data collection
D
Observational study
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The company is running an ad on social media, which involves sharing information with the public. This is a form of communication that is not directly collected by the company through experiments or observations.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the given options: Experimental design involves manipulating variables to observe outcomes, primary data collection refers to gathering data firsthand, observational study involves observing subjects without interference, and published source refers to information already made available to the public.
Step 3: Analyze the scenario. Since the ad is shared on social media, it is information that is publicly available and not collected through direct interaction or observation.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. The ad is not part of an experimental design, primary data collection, or observational study because it does not involve direct data collection or manipulation.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Published source,' as the ad represents information that is publicly shared and accessible.
