The data below is taken from two random, independent samples. Calculate the margin of error for a 99% confidence interval for the difference in population proportions.





x 1 = 87 x_1=87 x 1 ​ = 87 , x 2 = 68 x_2=68 x 2 ​ = 68

n 1 = 120 n_1=120 n 1 ​ = 120 , n 2 = 115 n_2=115 n 2 ​ = 115