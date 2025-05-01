A researcher using a survey constructs a 90% confidence interval for a difference in two proportions. According to the data, they calculate p ^ 1 − p ^ 2 = 0.09 p̂_1-p̂_2=0.09 p ^ ​ 1 ​ − p ^ ​ 2 ​ = 0.09 with a margin of error of 0.07. Should they reject or fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in these two proportions?