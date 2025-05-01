A school administrator wants to compare the proportion of students who passed a standardized math exam in two different schools by taking samples from 2 classes. Assume the samples are random and independent. Calculate the z z z -score for testing whether there is a significant difference in the population proportions of student passing rates, but do not find a P P P -value or draw a conclusion for the hypothesis test.





Class A: 72 out of 120 students passed.

Class B: 65 out of 100 students passed.