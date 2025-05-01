Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Polygons
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Using the frequency polygon below, what range of test scores was most popular?
A
72
B
70-74
C
70.5-74.5
D
67-77
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the frequency polygon provided in the image. A frequency polygon is a graphical representation of data where points are plotted at the midpoints of intervals and connected by straight lines.
Step 2: Identify the peak of the frequency polygon, which represents the interval with the highest frequency. In this case, the peak occurs at the test score interval around 72, where the frequency is 9.
Step 3: Determine the range of test scores corresponding to this peak. The interval around 72 is typically represented as 70-74, based on the midpoint and the width of the intervals.
Step 4: Consider alternative representations of the interval, such as 70.5-74.5, which accounts for the boundaries of the interval in a continuous data context.
Step 5: Compare the given options (70-74, 70.5-74.5, 67-77) and select the one that best matches the interval with the highest frequency based on the frequency polygon.
Watch next
Master Creating Frequency Polygons with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos