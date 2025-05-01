Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Pie Charts
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A student wants to use the table to create a pie chart demonstrating the cake preferences of their classmates. Find the percent of students who prefer vanilla cake.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the total number of students surveyed by summing up the frequencies for all cake flavors. Add the values: 32 (Vanilla) + 55 (Chocolate) + 34 (Marble) + 49 (Other).
Step 2: Calculate the proportion of students who prefer vanilla cake by dividing the frequency of vanilla cake (32) by the total number of students obtained in Step 1.
Step 3: Convert the proportion obtained in Step 2 into a percentage by multiplying it by 100. Use the formula: \( \text{Percentage} = \left( \frac{\text{Frequency of Vanilla}}{\text{Total Frequency}} \right) \times 100 \).
Step 4: Round the percentage to one decimal place if necessary, as pie chart percentages are typically rounded for clarity.
Step 5: Use the calculated percentage to create the pie chart segment for vanilla cake preferences, ensuring the total percentages for all flavors add up to 100%.
Related Videos