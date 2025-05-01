Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Dot Plots
Multiple Choice
The dotplot below shows the number of books read in a month by students in a college class. Find the most and least frequent number of books read.
A
The most frequent number of books read: 2
The least frequent number of books read: 6
B
The most frequent number of books read: 2
The least frequent number of books read: 1,4,5
C
The most frequent number of books read: 5
The least frequent number of books read: 1,4,5
D
The most frequent number of books read: 5
The least frequent number of books read: 6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the dotplot provided. Each dot represents the number of students who read a specific number of books in a month. The x-axis shows the number of books read, and the y-axis (represented by the number of dots) shows the frequency of students for each number of books.
Step 2: Count the number of dots above each number on the x-axis to determine the frequency of students for each number of books read. For example, above '0', there are 2 dots, meaning 2 students read 0 books.
Step 3: Identify the number of books read with the highest frequency (most dots). This is the mode of the dataset. Look for the number on the x-axis with the tallest column of dots.
Step 4: Identify the number of books read with the lowest frequency (fewest dots). This is the least frequent value. Look for the number(s) on the x-axis with the shortest column of dots.
Step 5: Record the most frequent and least frequent numbers of books read based on your observations from the dotplot. Ensure to double-check your counts for accuracy.
