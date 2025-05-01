Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Time-Series Graph
Multiple Choice
The time-series graph below gives the price (USD) of a gallon of gas each month over the course of a year. Find the time intervals during which gas prices are increasing.
A
Jan-Feb and Jun-Aug
B
Feb-Dec
C
Mar-Apr and May-Jun
D
Feb-Jun and Aug-Dec
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the time-series graph provided. The x-axis represents months from January to December, and the y-axis represents the price of gas in USD.
Step 2: Identify the intervals where the graph shows an upward trend, indicating an increase in gas prices. Look for sections where the line connecting the points slopes upward.
Step 3: From February to June, the graph shows a consistent upward trend, as the price increases from approximately $2.98 in February to $3.12 in June.
Step 4: From August to December, the graph again shows an upward trend, as the price increases from approximately $3.02 in August to $3.12 in December.
Step 5: Combine the identified intervals to conclude that the gas prices are increasing during the time intervals February to June and August to December.
