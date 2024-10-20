Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Multiple Choice
A retail store sells different models of smartphone (prices shown below). Find the mean price.
A
$847.83
B
$820.00
C
$799.00
D
$809.50
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify all the smartphone prices from the image: $799, $899, $749, $950, $870, and $820.
Add all the prices together to find the total sum. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mo>(</mo><mn>799</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>899</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>749</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>950</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>870</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>820</mn><mo>)</mo></mrow></math>.
Count the number of smartphone prices listed. In this case, there are 6 prices.
Calculate the mean price by dividing the total sum of the prices by the number of prices. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mrow><mo>(</mo><mn>799</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>899</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>749</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>950</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>870</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>820</mn><mo>)</mo></mrow><mn>6</mn></mfrac></math>.
Interpret the result as the mean price of the smartphones sold in the store.
