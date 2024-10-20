Calculate the mean price by dividing the total sum of the prices by the number of prices. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mrow><mo>(</mo><mn>799</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>899</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>749</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>950</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>870</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>820</mn><mo>)</mo></mrow><mn>6</mn></mfrac></math>.