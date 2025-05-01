Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A stemplot contains the row 2|0024555789. List the data points displayed in this row.
A
20, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29
B
2, 0, 0, 2, 4, 5, 5, 5, 7, 8, 9
C
20, 20, 22, 24, 25, 25, 25, 27, 28, 29
D
2, 0, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a stemplot. A stemplot is a graphical representation of data where each data point is split into a 'stem' (the leading digit or digits) and a 'leaf' (the trailing digit). The stem is listed on the left side of the plot, and the leaves are listed on the right side.
Step 2: Identify the stem and leaves in the given row. In the row '2|0024555789', the stem is '2', and the leaves are '0, 0, 2, 4, 5, 5, 5, 7, 8, 9'. Each leaf represents the trailing digit of a data point.
Step 3: Combine the stem with each leaf to form the complete data points. For example, the first leaf '0' combines with the stem '2' to form the data point '20'. Repeat this process for all leaves.
Step 4: List all the data points formed. The data points are: 20, 20, 22, 24, 25, 25, 25, 27, 28, 29.
Step 5: Verify the interpretation of the stemplot. Ensure that each leaf is correctly combined with the stem and that no data points are omitted or misrepresented.
Related Videos