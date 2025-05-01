Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Percentiles & Quartiles
Multiple Choice
Answer the questions below using the data in the table.
(A) Find P50
(B) A playlist with 15 songs is in which percentile?
(C) Find Q1 and Q3
A
(A) 16; (B) 43rd percentile; (C) Q1=7 & Q3=21
B
(A) 16; (B) 12th percentile; (C) Q1=12 & Q3=20.5
C
(A) 15.5; (B) 43rd percentile; (C) Q1=12 & Q3=20.5
D
(A) 15.5; (B) 12th percentile; (C) Q1=7 & Q3=21
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data in ascending order. The table already provides the data sorted in ascending order, which is helpful for calculating percentiles and quartiles.
Step 2: To find P50 (the median), locate the middle value of the dataset. Since there are 30 values in total, the median will be the average of the 15th and 16th values in the ordered dataset.
Step 3: To determine the percentile rank of a playlist with 15 songs, use the formula: Percentile Rank = ((Number of values below the given value) / Total number of values) × 100. Count the number of values below 15 in the dataset and apply the formula.
Step 4: To find Q1 (the first quartile), locate the value at the 25th percentile. This corresponds to the value at the position (n+1)/4 in the ordered dataset, where n is the total number of values.
Step 5: To find Q3 (the third quartile), locate the value at the 75th percentile. This corresponds to the value at the position 3(n+1)/4 in the ordered dataset, where n is the total number of values.
