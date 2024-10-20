Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Sketch a graph to represent the probability, then use a calculator to find it.
P(Z>1.14)
A
0.1271
B
0.1271
C
0.8729
D
0.8729
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem involves finding the probability that a standard normal random variable Z is greater than 1.14, denoted as P(Z > 1.14).
Sketch the standard normal distribution curve, which is a bell-shaped curve centered at zero. Mark the point Z = 1.14 on the horizontal axis.
Shade the area to the right of Z = 1.14 on the graph. This shaded area represents the probability P(Z > 1.14).
Use a standard normal distribution table or a calculator with statistical functions to find the cumulative probability P(Z < 1.14).
Subtract the cumulative probability P(Z < 1.14) from 1 to find P(Z > 1.14), as the total probability under the curve is 1.
Watch next
Master Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice