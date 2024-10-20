Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Find the z-score corresponding to the probability/area shown under the standard normal curve below.
A
-1.52
B
1.52
C
0.82
D
-0.82
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the z-score is a measure of how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. In a standard normal distribution, the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1.
Recognize that the area under the standard normal curve represents the cumulative probability. The area given is 0.9357, which is the probability that a value is less than the z-score we are looking for.
To find the z-score corresponding to a cumulative probability of 0.9357, you can use a standard normal distribution table (z-table) or a statistical software that provides the inverse cumulative distribution function.
Locate the probability value of 0.9357 in the z-table. The z-score is the value that corresponds to this cumulative probability. If using software, input the cumulative probability to get the z-score.
Interpret the z-score: If the z-score is positive, it indicates the value is above the mean; if negative, it indicates the value is below the mean. The options provided suggest possible z-scores, and you can match the calculated z-score to these options.
