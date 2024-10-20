Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Complements
Multiple Choice
When drawing a marble out of a bag of red, green, and yellow marbles 8 times, a red or yellow marble is drawn 6 times. What is the probability of drawing a green marble?
A
0.025
B
0.125
C
0.25
D
0.75
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We have a bag of marbles with three colors: red, green, and yellow. We know that a red or yellow marble is drawn 6 times out of 8 draws.
Step 2: Calculate the number of times a green marble is drawn. Since red or yellow marbles are drawn 6 times, the remaining draws must be green marbles. Therefore, the number of green marbles drawn is 8 - 6 = 2.
Step 3: Determine the probability of drawing a green marble. Probability is calculated as the number of successful outcomes divided by the total number of trials. Here, the successful outcome is drawing a green marble, which happened 2 times out of 8 draws.
Step 4: Set up the probability formula. The probability of drawing a green marble is given by: \( P(\text{green}) = \frac{\text{Number of green marbles drawn}}{\text{Total number of draws}} = \frac{2}{8} \).
Step 5: Simplify the fraction to find the probability. Simplify \( \frac{2}{8} \) to its lowest terms to find the probability of drawing a green marble.
