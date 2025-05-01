Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, an effective guiding policy is supported by and stays consistent through the use of which of the following?
A
Descriptive statistics
B
Regression analysis
C
Random sampling
D
Axioms of probability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the foundational principles that support and ensure consistency in probability-related policies.
Recall the definition of axioms of probability: These are the fundamental rules or principles that form the basis of probability theory, such as the probability of an event being between 0 and 1, the total probability of all possible outcomes equaling 1, and the additive rule for mutually exclusive events.
Compare the given options: Descriptive statistics summarize data, regression analysis models relationships between variables, and random sampling is a method for selecting a subset of a population. None of these directly establish the foundational rules of probability.
Recognize that the axioms of probability are the correct answer: They provide the theoretical framework that ensures consistency and validity in probability calculations and policies.
Conclude that understanding the axioms of probability is essential for any probability-related analysis or decision-making process in business statistics.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice