Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Complements
Multiple Choice
A weatherman states that the probability that it will rain tomorrow is 10%, or 0.1, & the probability that it will snow is 25%, or 0.25. What is the probability that it will not rain or snow?
A
0.35
B
0.65
C
0.75
D
0.90
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given probabilities: the probability of rain (P(Rain)) is 0.1 and the probability of snow (P(Snow)) is 0.25.
Understand that the problem asks for the probability that it will not rain or snow. This is the complement of the event that it will either rain or snow.
Calculate the probability of rain or snow using the formula for the union of two events: P(Rain or Snow) = P(Rain) + P(Snow) - P(Rain and Snow).
Assume that rain and snow are independent events, meaning P(Rain and Snow) = P(Rain) * P(Snow). Calculate this value.
Find the probability that it will not rain or snow by taking the complement of the probability of rain or snow: P(Not Rain or Snow) = 1 - P(Rain or Snow).
