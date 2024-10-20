Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Addition Rule
Multiple Choice
If a single card is randomly selected from a deck of cards, what is the probability of selecting an ace or a king?
A
0.0059
B
0.077
C
0.15
D
0.85
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem by identifying the total number of possible outcomes. A standard deck of cards has 52 cards.
Step 2: Determine the number of favorable outcomes. There are 4 aces and 4 kings in a deck, making a total of 8 favorable outcomes.
Step 3: Use the probability formula: \( P(A ext{ or } K) = \frac{\text{Number of favorable outcomes}}{\text{Total number of possible outcomes}} \).
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula: \( P(A ext{ or } K) = \frac{8}{52} \).
Step 5: Simplify the fraction to find the probability of selecting an ace or a king from the deck.
