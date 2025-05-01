Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Multiple Choice
Using the table below, which category would appear first in a Pareto Chart representing the data?
A
Child
B
Adult
C
Senior
D
Member
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a Pareto Chart. A Pareto Chart is a type of bar chart where categories are arranged in descending order of frequency or importance. The category with the highest frequency appears first.
Step 2: Examine the table provided. The table lists ticket types (Child, Adult, Senior, Member) and their corresponding frequencies (23, 52, 41, 39). These frequencies represent the number of occurrences for each category.
Step 3: Identify the category with the highest frequency. Compare the frequencies: Adult (52), Senior (41), Member (39), and Child (23). The category with the highest frequency is Adult.
Step 4: Arrange the categories in descending order of frequency for the Pareto Chart. The order would be: Adult, Senior, Member, and Child.
Step 5: Conclude that the category 'Adult' would appear first in the Pareto Chart, as it has the highest frequency of 52.
