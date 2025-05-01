Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Dot Plots
Multiple Choice
Compare the two dotplots, which give the number of siblings students have in Class A and Class B. Which class has more students with 2 siblings?
A
Class A
B
Class B
C
Both Class A and Class B
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the dotplots for Class A and Class B. Each dot represents one student, and the x-axis represents the number of siblings.
Step 2: Focus on the number '2' on the x-axis for both Class A and Class B. Count the number of dots above '2' in each plot.
Step 3: For Class A, count the dots above '2'. There are 4 dots, indicating 4 students with 2 siblings.
Step 4: For Class B, count the dots above '2'. There are 5 dots, indicating 5 students with 2 siblings.
Step 5: Compare the counts. Class B has more students with 2 siblings than Class A.
