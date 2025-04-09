Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
Intro to Extrema
Problem 4.3.37b
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = x¹ᐟ³(x + 8)
1
To determine where the function \( f(x) = x^{1/3}(x + 8) \) is increasing or decreasing, first find its derivative \( f'(x) \). Use the product rule: if \( u(x) = x^{1/3} \) and \( v(x) = x + 8 \), then \( f'(x) = u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x) \).
Calculate \( u'(x) \) and \( v'(x) \). For \( u(x) = x^{1/3} \), use the power rule to find \( u'(x) = \frac{1}{3}x^{-2/3} \). For \( v(x) = x + 8 \), \( v'(x) = 1 \).
Substitute \( u'(x) \), \( v(x) \), \( u(x) \), and \( v'(x) \) into the product rule formula: \( f'(x) = \frac{1}{3}x^{-2/3}(x + 8) + x^{1/3}(1) \). Simplify this expression to find \( f'(x) \).
Find the critical points by setting \( f'(x) = 0 \) and solving for \( x \). These points, along with any points where \( f'(x) \) is undefined, will help determine intervals of increase and decrease.
Analyze the sign of \( f'(x) \) on the intervals determined by the critical points. If \( f'(x) > 0 \), the function is increasing on that interval; if \( f'(x) < 0 \), it is decreasing. Use this information to identify any local extrema by checking the sign changes of \( f'(x) \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative and Critical Points
The derivative of a function provides information about its rate of change. To find where a function is increasing or decreasing, calculate its derivative and identify critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema and help determine intervals of increase or decrease.
04:50
Critical Points
First Derivative Test
The First Derivative Test is used to determine whether a critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither. By analyzing the sign of the derivative before and after a critical point, one can ascertain the behavior of the function: if the derivative changes from positive to negative, the point is a local maximum; if it changes from negative to positive, it's a local minimum.
07:09
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Interval Analysis
Interval analysis involves examining the sign of the derivative over different intervals to determine where the function is increasing or decreasing. By testing points within each interval, one can confirm the behavior of the function, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of its overall shape and identifying any local extrema.
02:59
Finding Area Between Curves that Cross on the Interval
