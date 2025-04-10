Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
2:30 minutes
Problem 4.3.64a
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).
a. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is increasing on and which intervals f is decreasing on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
First Derivative Test
The First Derivative Test is used to determine where a function is increasing or decreasing. If the derivative f'(x) is positive over an interval, the function f(x) is increasing on that interval. Conversely, if f'(x) is negative, f(x) is decreasing. This test helps identify local maxima and minima by analyzing the sign changes of f'(x).
Critical Points
Critical points occur where the derivative f'(x) is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema (maxima or minima) of the function f(x). By examining the behavior of f'(x) around these points, one can determine the nature of the extrema using the First Derivative Test or the Second Derivative Test.
Graph Interpretation
Interpreting the graph of a derivative involves understanding how the slope of the tangent line to the function f(x) changes. The graph of f'(x) provides visual cues about the intervals of increase and decrease of f(x). Positive values of f'(x) indicate increasing intervals, while negative values indicate decreasing intervals, helping to identify the behavior of the original function.
