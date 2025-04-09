Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
7:54 minutes
Problem 4.3.35b
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = (x² − 3) / (x − 2), x ≠ 2
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine where the function \( f(x) = \frac{x^2 - 3}{x - 2} \) is increasing or decreasing, first find its derivative \( f'(x) \). Use the quotient rule: \( f'(x) = \frac{(x - 2)(2x) - (x^2 - 3)(1)}{(x - 2)^2} \). Simplify the expression to find \( f'(x) \).
Set \( f'(x) = 0 \) to find critical points. Solve the equation \( (x - 2)(2x) - (x^2 - 3) = 0 \) to find the values of \( x \) where the derivative is zero. These are potential points where the function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa.
Determine the sign of \( f'(x) \) on the intervals defined by the critical points and the point where the function is undefined (\( x = 2 \)). Choose test points in each interval to evaluate the sign of \( f'(x) \). If \( f'(x) > 0 \), the function is increasing; if \( f'(x) < 0 \), the function is decreasing.
Identify the local extrema by evaluating \( f(x) \) at the critical points found in step 2. A change from positive to negative in \( f'(x) \) indicates a local maximum, while a change from negative to positive indicates a local minimum.
Summarize the intervals of increase and decrease, and list any local extrema along with their locations. Remember to exclude \( x = 2 \) from the domain of the function, as it is undefined there.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative and Critical Points
The derivative of a function provides information about its rate of change. To find where a function is increasing or decreasing, calculate its derivative and identify critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined. These points help determine intervals of increase or decrease by testing the sign of the derivative in each interval.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Intervals of Increase and Decrease
Once critical points are identified, determine the intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing. This involves testing the sign of the derivative in each interval between critical points. A positive derivative indicates the function is increasing, while a negative derivative indicates it is decreasing.
Recommended video:
07:32
Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing
Local Extrema
Local extrema refer to the local maximum or minimum values of a function. These occur at critical points where the derivative changes sign. A change from positive to negative indicates a local maximum, while a change from negative to positive indicates a local minimum. Evaluating the function at these points confirms the extrema.
Recommended video:
05:58
Finding Extrema Graphically
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning