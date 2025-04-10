Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Problem 4.3.63b
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).
b. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is positive on and which intervals f is negative on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
First Derivative Test
The First Derivative Test is used to determine where a function is increasing or decreasing. If f'(x) > 0, the function f is increasing, and if f'(x) < 0, f is decreasing. By analyzing the sign changes of f'(x), we can identify intervals where f is positive or negative, which helps in finding local extrema.
Critical Points
Critical points occur where the derivative f'(x) is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local maxima or minima. In the graph, critical points are where the curve crosses the x-axis, indicating a change in the direction of f(x), which is crucial for identifying extrema.
Domain of the Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. In this problem, the domain is (-2, 2), meaning we only consider the behavior of f and f' within this interval. Understanding the domain helps focus the analysis on relevant sections of the graph.
