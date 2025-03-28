Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Approximation Linear approximation is a method used to estimate the value of a function near a given point using the tangent line at that point. For a function f(x), the linear approximation at x = a is given by L(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x - a). This technique is particularly useful for simplifying complex functions near a specific point, often x = 0.

Derivative The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus, representing the slope of the tangent line to the function at any given point. For the function f(x) = 1/√(1 + x), finding the derivative is crucial for applying linear approximation, as it provides the rate of change needed for the approximation.