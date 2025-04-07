Table of contents
Differentials
Problem 3.9.55b
Textbook Question
Quadratic approximations
b. Find the quadratic approximation to f(x) = 1/(1 − x) at x = 0.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function f(x) = \( \frac{1}{1-x} \) and note that we want to find its quadratic approximation at x = 0.
Recall that the quadratic approximation of a function f(x) at a point a is given by the formula: \( f(a) + f'(a)(x-a) + \frac{f''(a)}{2}(x-a)^2 \).
Calculate the first derivative f'(x) of the function f(x) = \( \frac{1}{1-x} \). Use the derivative rule for \( \frac{1}{u} \), which is \( -\frac{u'}{u^2} \).
Calculate the second derivative f''(x) by differentiating f'(x). This involves applying the quotient rule or chain rule again.
Evaluate f(x), f'(x), and f''(x) at x = 0, and substitute these values into the quadratic approximation formula to find the quadratic approximation of f(x) at x = 0.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Taylor Series
The Taylor series is a representation of a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the values of its derivatives at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at x = a, the series is f(a) + f'(a)(x-a) + f''(a)(x-a)^2/2! + ..., which provides a polynomial approximation of the function near a.
Quadratic Approximation
Quadratic approximation is a specific case of the Taylor series where the function is approximated by a polynomial of degree two. It involves using the first three terms of the Taylor series: f(a), f'(a)(x-a), and f''(a)(x-a)^2/2. This approximation is useful for estimating the function's behavior near the point a.
Derivatives
Derivatives measure how a function changes as its input changes. The first derivative, f'(x), represents the rate of change or slope of the function, while the second derivative, f''(x), indicates the curvature or concavity. Calculating these derivatives at a specific point is essential for constructing the quadratic approximation.
