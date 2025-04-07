Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series The Taylor series is a representation of a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the values of its derivatives at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at x = a, the series is f(a) + f'(a)(x-a) + f''(a)(x-a)^2/2! + ..., which provides a polynomial approximation of the function near a.

Quadratic Approximation Quadratic approximation is a specific case of the Taylor series where the function is approximated by a polynomial of degree two. It involves using the first three terms of the Taylor series: f(a), f'(a)(x-a), and f''(a)(x-a)^2/2. This approximation is useful for estimating the function's behavior near the point a.