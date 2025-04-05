Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
5:32 minutes
Problem 3.9.55a
Textbook Question
Quadratic approximations
a. Let Q(x) = b₀ + b₁(x − a) + b₂(x − a)² be a quadratic approximation to f(x) at x = a with these properties:
i. Q(a) = f(a)
ii. Q′(a) = f′(a)
iii. Q″(a) = f″(a).
Determine the coefficients b₀, b₁, and b₂.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding that a quadratic approximation is a polynomial that approximates a function f(x) around a point x = a. The approximation is given by Q(x) = b₀ + b₁(x − a) + b₂(x − a)².
The first condition Q(a) = f(a) implies that when x = a, Q(x) should equal f(x). Substitute x = a into Q(x) to get Q(a) = b₀. Therefore, b₀ = f(a).
The second condition Q′(a) = f′(a) means the derivative of Q(x) at x = a should equal the derivative of f(x) at x = a. Compute Q′(x) = b₁ + 2b₂(x − a). Substitute x = a to get Q′(a) = b₁. Therefore, b₁ = f′(a).
The third condition Q″(a) = f″(a) requires the second derivative of Q(x) at x = a to equal the second derivative of f(x) at x = a. Compute Q″(x) = 2b₂. Substitute x = a to get Q″(a) = 2b₂. Therefore, b₂ = f″(a)/2.
Summarize the coefficients: b₀ = f(a), b₁ = f′(a), and b₂ = f″(a)/2. These coefficients ensure that the quadratic approximation Q(x) matches the function f(x) and its first and second derivatives at x = a.
5m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quadratic Approximation
Quadratic approximation is a method used to estimate a function near a point using a quadratic polynomial. It involves matching the function's value, first derivative, and second derivative at a specific point, ensuring the polynomial closely resembles the function's behavior around that point. This technique is useful for simplifying complex functions into more manageable forms for analysis.
Taylor Series
The Taylor series is a representation of a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the values of its derivatives at a single point. For quadratic approximation, the Taylor series is truncated after the second derivative term, providing a polynomial that approximates the function near the point of expansion. This concept is essential for understanding how the coefficients in the quadratic approximation are derived.
Derivative Matching
Derivative matching involves ensuring that the derivatives of the approximating polynomial match those of the original function at a specific point. In the context of quadratic approximation, this means setting the polynomial's value, first derivative, and second derivative equal to those of the function at the point of interest. This ensures the polynomial accurately reflects the function's local behavior, allowing for precise approximation.
