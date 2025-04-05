Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Approximation Quadratic approximation is a method used to estimate a function near a point using a quadratic polynomial. It involves matching the function's value, first derivative, and second derivative at a specific point, ensuring the polynomial closely resembles the function's behavior around that point. This technique is useful for simplifying complex functions into more manageable forms for analysis.

Taylor Series The Taylor series is a representation of a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the values of its derivatives at a single point. For quadratic approximation, the Taylor series is truncated after the second derivative term, providing a polynomial that approximates the function near the point of expansion. This concept is essential for understanding how the coefficients in the quadratic approximation are derived.