Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Find the general indefinite integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.) 4 x^5 dx
A
(2/3) x^6 + c
B
(5/6) x^6 + c
C
(4/6) x^6 + c
D
4 x^6 + c
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the general formula for finding the indefinite integral of a power function. The integral of x^n with respect to x is (1/(n+1)) * x^(n+1) + c, where c is the constant of integration.
Step 2: Identify the given function to integrate. Here, the function is 4x^5. The coefficient 4 is a constant and can be factored out of the integral.
Step 3: Apply the formula for integration. Increase the exponent of x by 1 (from 5 to 6) and divide the coefficient by the new exponent. This gives (4/6) * x^6.
Step 4: Simplify the coefficient (4/6) to its reduced form, which is (2/3). The integral becomes (2/3) * x^6 + c.
Step 5: Write the final general indefinite integral as (2/3) * x^6 + c, where c is the constant of integration.
