Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.) int (ln(x))^2 dx
A
x (ln(x))^2 - 2x ln(x) + 2x + c
B
x (ln(x))^2 + 2x ln(x) + 2x + c
C
(ln(x))^3 / 3 + c
D
x (ln(x))^2 - x ln(x) + x + c
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves the natural logarithm function squared, \((\ln(x))^2\), and decide to use integration by parts. Recall the formula for integration by parts: \(\int u dv = uv - \int v du\).
Step 2: Choose \(u = (\ln(x))^2\) and \(dv = dx\). This choice simplifies the problem because differentiating \((\ln(x))^2\) reduces its power. Compute \(du = 2\ln(x) \cdot \frac{1}{x} dx = \frac{2\ln(x)}{x} dx\) and \(v = x\) (since \(\int dx = x\)).
Step 3: Substitute into the integration by parts formula: \(\int (\ln(x))^2 dx = x(\ln(x))^2 - \int x \cdot \frac{2\ln(x)}{x} dx\). Simplify the second term: \(\int x \cdot \frac{2\ln(x)}{x} dx = \int 2\ln(x) dx\).
Step 4: To evaluate \(\int 2\ln(x) dx\), use integration by parts again. Let \(u = \ln(x)\) and \(dv = 2dx\). Then \(du = \frac{1}{x} dx\) and \(v = 2x\). Substitute into the formula: \(\int 2\ln(x) dx = 2x\ln(x) - \int 2x \cdot \frac{1}{x} dx = 2x\ln(x) - \int 2 dx\).
Step 5: Simplify \(\int 2 dx\) to get \(2x\). Substitute back into the original integral: \(\int (\ln(x))^2 dx = x(\ln(x))^2 - (2x\ln(x) - 2x) + C = x(\ln(x))^2 - 2x\ln(x) + 2x + C\).
