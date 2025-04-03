Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when dealing with composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function f(g(x)) is f'(g(x)) * g'(x). In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the nested functions within y = (1/6)(1 + cos²(7t))³, particularly the inner function cos²(7t) and its outer cube. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Derivative of Trigonometric Functions Understanding how to differentiate trigonometric functions is crucial for solving this problem. The derivative of cos(x) is -sin(x), and when dealing with cos²(x), the power rule and chain rule are applied. Specifically, for cos²(7t), you need to differentiate using the chain rule, considering the inner function 7t and the outer square. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions