2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
54. ∫ dx/√(9x² - 25), x > 5/3
74. ∫ dx/√(√(1 + √x))
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
76. ∫ x(2x + 3)⁵ dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
30. ∫ x³√(1 - x²) dx
10. ∫ (x³ + 3x² + 1)/(x³ + 1) dx
39. ∫ x²/(100 - x²)^(3/2) dx
42. ∫ 1/(x²√(9x² - 1)) dx, x > 1/3