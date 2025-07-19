76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
76. ∫ x(2x + 3)⁵ dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
30. ∫ x³√(1 - x²) dx
33. ∫ √(x² - 9)/x dx, x > 3
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ (x³ + 3x² + 1)/(x³ + 1) dx
42. ∫ 1/(x²√(9x² - 1)) dx, x > 1/3
46. ∫ 1/√(1 - 2x²) dx
48. ∫ √(9 - 4x²) dx