Trigonometric Substitution Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots of quadratic expressions. By substituting a variable with a trigonometric function, such as x = a sin(θ) or x = a tan(θ), the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful for integrals that contain expressions like √(a² - x²) or √(x² + a²). Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Integral of a Function The integral of a function represents the area under the curve of that function over a specified interval. In the context of the given problem, evaluating the integral ∫ x²/(100 - x²)^(3/2) dx involves finding the antiderivative of the function. Understanding how to compute integrals, including techniques like substitution and integration by parts, is essential for solving complex integrals. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Integrals of General Exponential Functions