Trigonometric Substitution Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots of quadratic expressions. By substituting a variable with a trigonometric function, such as sine or tangent, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful for integrals that contain expressions like √(a² - x²), √(x² - a²), or √(x² + a²).

Integration Techniques Integration techniques encompass various methods used to evaluate integrals, including substitution, integration by parts, and partial fractions. Understanding these techniques is essential for solving complex integrals, as they provide strategies to break down the integral into simpler parts. Mastery of these methods allows for greater flexibility and efficiency in solving a wide range of integral problems.