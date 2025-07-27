2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
74. ∫ dx/√(√(1 + √x))
74. ∫ dx/√(√(1 + √x))
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
76. ∫ x(2x + 3)⁵ dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
30. ∫ x³√(1 - x²) dx
33. ∫ √(x² - 9)/x dx, x > 3
39. ∫ x²/(100 - x²)^(3/2) dx
42. ∫ 1/(x²√(9x² - 1)) dx, x > 1/3
46. ∫ 1/√(1 - 2x²) dx