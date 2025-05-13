Newton's Law of Cooling describes how the temperature of an object changes over time in relation to the temperature of its surrounding environment. According to this law, the rate of change of an object's temperature, denoted as \( T \), is proportional to the difference between the object's temperature and the ambient temperature, \( T_s \). This relationship can be expressed mathematically as:

\[\frac{dT}{dt} = k(T - T_s)\]

In this equation, \( k \) is a constant that represents the cooling rate, \( T \) is the temperature of the object, and \( T_s \) is the surrounding temperature. To solve problems involving Newton's Law of Cooling, we typically follow a systematic approach.

For example, consider a boiled potato initially at 200°F placed in a room at 68°F. After 10 minutes, its temperature drops to 140°F. We can set up our differential equation by substituting \( T_s = 68 \) into the equation:

\[\frac{dT}{dt} = k(T - 68)\]

Next, we separate the variables and integrate both sides. This leads to:

\[\int \frac{dT}{T - 68} = \int k \, dt\]

Integrating gives us:

\[\ln |T - 68| = kt + C\]

To find the constants \( C \) and \( k \), we use the initial conditions. At \( t = 0 \), \( T(0) = 200 \):

\[\ln |200 - 68| = C \implies C = \ln 132\]

Now, substituting \( C \) back into the equation, we have:

\[\ln |T - 68| = kt + \ln 132\]

Next, we use the second condition, \( T(10) = 140 \), to find \( k \):

\[\ln |140 - 68| = 10k + \ln 132\]

Solving this gives:

\[\ln 72 - \ln 132 = 10k \implies k = \frac{1}{10} \ln \left(\frac{72}{132}\right) = \frac{1}{10} \ln \left(\frac{6}{11}\right)\]

Substituting \( k \) back into the equation, we can express the temperature as a function of time:

\[\ln |T - 68| = \frac{1}{10} \ln \left(\frac{6}{11}\right) t + \ln 132\]

Exponentiating both sides results in:

\[T - 68 = 132 \left(\frac{6}{11}\right)^{\frac{t}{10}}\]

Finally, to find the temperature after 30 minutes, we substitute \( t = 30 \):

\[T(30) = 132 \left(\frac{6}{11}\right)^{3} + 68\]

Calculating this yields approximately 89.42°F. This process illustrates how to apply Newton's Law of Cooling to determine the temperature of an object over time, emphasizing the importance of setting up the differential equation, integrating, and solving for constants based on initial conditions.