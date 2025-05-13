In this problem, we explore the exponential growth of a population of fruit flies, where we know the population at two different time points: 300 flies on the fourth day and 750 flies on the eighth day. Our goal is to determine the initial population of flies at the start of the experiment.

We define y as the number of fruit flies and t as time in days. The information provided gives us the equations:

y(4) = 300 and y(8) = 750.

Using the exponential growth model, we express the population as:

y(t) = c * ekt,

where c is the initial population and k is the growth constant. Substituting the known values, we have:

300 = c * e4k and 750 = c * e8k.

To eliminate c and solve for k, we divide the two equations:

300 / 750 = (c * e4k) / (c * e8k).

This simplifies to:

0.4 = e4k - 8k = e-4k.

Next, we take the natural logarithm of both sides:

ln(0.4) = -4k.

Solving for k, we find:

k = \frac{ln(0.4)}{-4}.

Now that we have k, we can substitute it back into one of the original equations to find c. Using the first equation:

300 = c * e4k.

Substituting for k gives us:

300 = c * e4 * \frac{ln(0.4)}{-4}.

This simplifies to:

300 = c * e-ln(0.4).

Recognizing that e-ln(0.4) = \frac{1}{0.4}, we can rewrite the equation as:

300 = c * \frac{1}{0.4}.

Multiplying both sides by 0.4 yields:

c = 300 * 0.4 = 120.

Thus, the initial population of fruit flies at the start of the experiment was approximately 120 flies. This problem illustrates how to creatively use algebra and the exponential growth model to find unknown values based on given data.