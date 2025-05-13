To solve the differential equation \(2 + x^2 \frac{dy}{dx} - xy = 0\), we start by rewriting the equation to separate the variables. This involves expressing \(y'\) as \(\frac{dy}{dx}\), leading to the equation:

\(2 + x^2 \frac{dy}{dx} = xy\)

Next, we isolate \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) by rearranging the equation:

\(\frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{xy}{2 + x^2}\)

To separate the variables, we multiply both sides by \(\frac{1}{y}\) and \(dx\), resulting in:

\(\frac{1}{y} dy = \frac{x}{2 + x^2} dx\)

Now, we can integrate both sides. The left side integrates to:

\(\int \frac{1}{y} dy = \ln |y|\)

For the right side, we use a substitution where \(u = 2 + x^2\), giving \(du = 2x dx\) or \(\frac{1}{2} du = x dx\). Thus, the integral becomes:

\(\int \frac{x}{2 + x^2} dx = \frac{1}{2} \int \frac{1}{u} du = \frac{1}{2} \ln |u| + C\)

Substituting back for \(u\), we have:

\(\frac{1}{2} \ln |2 + x^2| + C\)

Combining the results from both integrals, we get:

\(\ln |y| = \frac{1}{2} \ln |2 + x^2| + C\)

To solve for \(y\), we exponentiate both sides:

\(|y| = e^{C} \sqrt{2 + x^2}\

Letting \(k = e^{C}\), we can express the solution as:

\(y = k \sqrt{2 + x^2}\)

Since \(k\) can be any constant (positive or negative), we can simplify this to:

\(y = C \sqrt{2 + x^2}\)

This represents the general solution to the differential equation.