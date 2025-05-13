In solving differential equations, one common technique is to separate the variables, allowing us to isolate the differentials on opposite sides of the equation. This method is particularly useful when dealing with equations that can be expressed in a form where one side contains only the variable and its differential, while the other side contains the other variable and its differential.

Consider the first example where we have the equation:

\[ \frac{dr}{dt} = e^{r - 2t} \]

Using the properties of exponents, we can rewrite this as:

\[ \frac{dr}{dt} = \frac{e^r}{e^{2t}} \]

This allows us to separate the variables by multiplying both sides by \(\frac{1}{e^r}\) and \(dt\), leading to:

\[ \frac{1}{e^r} dr = \frac{1}{e^{2t}} dt \]

Here, we have successfully separated the variables, demonstrating that a differential equation is separable if it can be expressed as a product of functions of the two variables.

In the second example, we start with:

\[ y' - 3 + x y^2 - 4 = 0 \]

Rewriting \(y'\) as \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) gives us:

\[ \frac{dy}{dx} = 3 + x(y^2 - 4) \]

To separate the variables, we can rearrange this to:

\[ \frac{dy}{y^2 - 4} = (3 + x) dx \]

This clearly shows that we can isolate \(dy\) and \(dx\) on opposite sides, confirming that this equation is separable.

In contrast, the third example:

\[ \frac{dy}{dx} = x + e^y + y^2 \]

does not lend itself to separation. The presence of mixed terms (addition of functions of \(x\) and \(y\)) prevents us from isolating the differentials effectively, indicating that this equation is not separable.

Finally, consider the equation:

\[ t^2 dg - \sqrt{g} - 70 dt = 0 \]

By rearranging, we can express it as:

\[ t^2 dg = \sqrt{g} - 70 dt \]

Dividing both sides appropriately allows us to separate the variables:

\[ \frac{1}{\sqrt{g} - 70} dg = \frac{1}{t^2} dt \]

This shows that even when the equation is presented differently, it can still be manipulated to achieve separability.

In summary, recognizing when a differential equation can be separated is crucial. It often involves rewriting terms and applying algebraic manipulation to isolate the differentials, allowing for easier integration and solution of the equation.