Separable differential equations can be effectively solved by following a systematic approach that involves separating variables and integrating both sides of the equation. To illustrate this process, consider the differential equation \( y' = y(x + 2) \), which can be rewritten as \( \frac{dy}{dx} = y(x + 2) \). The first step is to separate the variables, which involves isolating the function of \( y \) and \( dy \) on one side and the function of \( x \) and \( dx \) on the other. This can be achieved by dividing both sides by \( y \) and multiplying both sides by \( dx \), resulting in the equation \( \frac{1}{y} dy = (x + 2) dx \).

Next, we integrate both sides. The integral of \( \frac{1}{y} dy \) yields \( \ln |y| \), while the integral of \( (x + 2) dx \) can be computed using the power rule, resulting in \( \frac{1}{2} x^2 + 2x + C \), where \( C \) is the constant of integration. Thus, we have:

\( \ln |y| = \frac{1}{2} x^2 + 2x + C \)

To find a particular solution, we utilize an initial condition, such as \( y(-2) = 1 \). Substituting \( x = -2 \) and \( y = 1 \) into the equation allows us to solve for \( C \). Since \( \ln(1) = 0 \), we simplify the equation to find \( C \) by solving:

\( 0 = \frac{1}{2}(-2)^2 + 2(-2) + C \)

This simplifies to \( 0 = 2 - 4 + C \), leading to \( C = 2 \). Now, substituting \( C \) back into the equation gives:

\( \ln |y| = \frac{1}{2} x^2 + 2x + 2 \)

To isolate \( y \), we exponentiate both sides, resulting in:

\( |y| = e^{\frac{1}{2} x^2 + 2x + 2} \)

Since we are looking for a particular solution and have determined \( C \), we can drop the absolute value, leading to:

\( y = e^{\frac{1}{2} x^2 + 2x + 2} \)

This process demonstrates how to solve separable differential equations, emphasizing the importance of separating variables, integrating, and applying initial conditions to find particular solutions. In some cases, isolating \( y \) may not be possible, particularly with implicit equations, but this is less common in practice.