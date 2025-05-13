Exponential growth and decay, also known as exponential change, occurs when the rate of change of a quantity \( y \) with respect to time \( t \) is proportional to the value of \( y \). This relationship can be expressed mathematically as:

\[ \frac{dy}{dt} = k \cdot y \]

Here, \( k \) is a constant that determines the nature of the change. To solve this separable differential equation, we first separate the variables:

\[ \frac{dy}{y} = k \, dt \]

Next, we integrate both sides:

\[ \int \frac{dy}{y} = \int k \, dt \]

This results in:

\[ \ln |y| = kt + C \]

To isolate \( y \), we exponentiate both sides:

\[ |y| = e^{kt + C} = e^{kt} \cdot e^C \]

Letting \( C' = e^C \), we can rewrite this as:

\[ y = C' e^{kt} \]

Since \( C' \) is an arbitrary constant, we can denote it simply as \( C \), leading to the general solution:

\[ y = C e^{kt} \]

In this model, \( y \) represents the quantity experiencing exponential change, \( C \) is the initial value when \( t = 0 \), and \( k \) is the growth constant. The behavior of the system depends on the sign of \( k \): if \( k > 0 \), the system experiences exponential growth, while if \( k < 0 \), it undergoes exponential decay.

For example, consider a population of mice that starts at 100 and grows to 300 in six days. To find the population after three days, we first identify the constants \( C \) and \( k \). Setting \( y(0) = 100 \) gives us:

\[ 100 = C e^{k \cdot 0} \Rightarrow C = 100 \]

Next, using the information that \( y(6) = 300 \), we substitute into the model:

\[ 300 = 100 e^{6k} \]

Dividing both sides by 100 yields:

\[ 3 = e^{6k} \]

Taking the natural logarithm of both sides gives:

\[ \ln(3) = 6k \Rightarrow k = \frac{\ln(3)}{6} \]

Now substituting \( C \) and \( k \) back into the model, we have:

\[ y = 100 e^{\frac{\ln(3)}{6} t} \]

To find the population after three days, we substitute \( t = 3 \):

\[ y(3) = 100 e^{\frac{\ln(3)}{6} \cdot 3} = 100 e^{\frac{3 \ln(3)}{6}} = 100 e^{\frac{\ln(3^3)}{6}} = 100 e^{\ln(3^{1.5})} = 100 \cdot 3^{1.5} \approx 173.2 \]

Rounding to the nearest whole number, we find that there would be approximately 173 mice after three days. This example illustrates how to apply the exponential growth and decay model to real-world scenarios.