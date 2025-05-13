To solve the differential equation \( \frac{dy}{dx} = e^{x - y} \) with the initial condition \( y(0) = 2 \), we start by rewriting the equation in a more manageable form. Using the property of exponents, we can express \( e^{x - y} \) as \( \frac{e^x}{e^y} \). This gives us:

\( \frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{e^x}{e^y} \)

Next, we separate the variables by multiplying both sides by \( e^y \) and \( dx \), leading to:

\( e^y \, dy = e^x \, dx \)

Now, we can integrate both sides. The integral of \( e^y \, dy \) is \( e^y \), and the integral of \( e^x \, dx \) is \( e^x + C \), where \( C \) is the constant of integration. Thus, we have:

\( e^y = e^x + C \)

To find the particular solution, we use the initial condition \( y(0) = 2 \). Substituting \( x = 0 \) and \( y = 2 \) into the equation gives:

\( e^2 = e^0 + C \)

Since \( e^0 = 1 \), we can simplify this to:

\( e^2 = 1 + C \)

Solving for \( C \) yields:

\( C = e^2 - 1 \)

Substituting \( C \) back into our equation results in:

\( e^y = e^x + e^2 - 1 \)

To isolate \( y \), we take the natural logarithm of both sides:

\( y = \ln(e^x + e^2 - 1) \)

This expression represents the particular solution to the differential equation that satisfies the given initial condition. The final solution is:

\( y = \ln(e^x + e^2 - 1) \)