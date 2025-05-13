In this problem, we analyze the cooling of a glass face using Newton's Law of Cooling, which states that the rate of change of temperature of an object is proportional to the difference between its temperature and the ambient temperature. The equation can be expressed as:

\[ \frac{dT}{dt} = k(T - T_s) \]

where \( T \) is the temperature of the object, \( T_s \) is the surrounding temperature, and \( k \) is a constant. In this scenario, the glass is initially heated to 1,250 degrees Fahrenheit and is placed in a room at a constant temperature of 74 degrees Fahrenheit. After 10 minutes, the temperature of the glass drops to 900 degrees Fahrenheit.

To solve for the time it takes for the glass to cool to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, we first set up our differential equation with the surrounding temperature:

\[ \frac{dT}{dt} = k(T - 74) \]

Next, we separate the variables and integrate both sides:

\[ \int \frac{1}{T - 74} dT = \int k \, dt \]

This results in:

\[ \ln |T - 74| = kt + C \]

To find the constant \( C \), we use the initial condition \( T(0) = 1250 \):

\[ \ln(1250 - 74) = C \Rightarrow C = \ln(1176) \]

Now, substituting \( C \) back into the equation gives:

\[ \ln |T - 74| = kt + \ln(1176) \]

Next, we need to find the constant \( k \) using the condition \( T(10) = 900 \):

\[ \ln(900 - 74) = 10k + \ln(1176) \]

Solving for \( k \) involves isolating it:

\[ \ln(826) - \ln(1176) = 10k \Rightarrow k = \frac{1}{10} \ln\left(\frac{826}{1176}\right) \]

Now, we substitute \( k \) back into our equation:

\[ \ln |T - 74| = \frac{1}{10} \ln\left(\frac{826}{1176}\right)t + \ln(1176) \]

To find the time when the temperature \( T \) reaches 200 degrees Fahrenheit, we set \( T = 200 \):

\[ \ln(200 - 74) = \frac{1}{10} \ln\left(\frac{826}{1176}\right)t + \ln(1176) \]

Solving this gives:

\[ \ln(126) - \ln(1176) = \frac{1}{10} \ln\left(\frac{826}{1176}\right)t \]

Combining the logarithms results in:

\[ \ln\left(\frac{126}{1176}\right) = \frac{1}{10} \ln\left(\frac{826}{1176}\right)t \]

Multiplying both sides by 10 and isolating \( t \) yields:

\[ t = 10 \cdot \frac{\ln\left(\frac{126}{1176}\right)}{\ln\left(\frac{826}{1176}\right)} \]

Calculating this expression results in approximately 63.22 minutes. Therefore, it takes a little over an hour for the glass to cool down to 200 degrees Fahrenheit.