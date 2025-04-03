Table of contents
Heating a plate When a circular plate of metal is heated in an oven, its radius increases at the rate of 0.01 cm/min. At what rate is the plate’s area increasing when the radius is 50 cm?
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the relationship between the radius of the circle and its area. The area A of a circle is given by the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>A</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>π</mi><msup><mi>r</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow></math>, where r is the radius.
Next, differentiate the area formula with respect to time t to find the rate of change of the area. Use the chain rule for differentiation: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mfrac><mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>A</mi></mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>t</mi></mfrac><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>A</mi></mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>r</mi></mfrac><mfrac><mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>r</mi></mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>t</mi></mfrac></mrow></math>.
Calculate <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>A</mi></mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>r</mi></mfrac></math> by differentiating the area formula with respect to r: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mfrac><mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>A</mi></mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>r</mi></mfrac><mo>=</mo><mn>2</mn><mi>π</mi><mi>r</mi></mrow></math>.
Substitute the given rate of change of the radius <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>r</mi></mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>t</mi></mfrac><mo>=</mo><mn>0.01</mn></math> cm/min and the radius r = 50 cm into the differentiated formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mfrac><mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>A</mi></mrow><mi>d</mi><mi>t</mi></mfrac><mo>=</mo><mn>2</mn><mi>π</mi><mo>(</mo><mn>50</mn><mo>)</mo><mo>(</mo><mn>0.01</mn><mo>)</mo></mrow></math>.
Simplify the expression to find the rate at which the area is increasing. This will give you the final answer in cm²/min.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Related Rates
Related rates involve finding the rate at which one quantity changes with respect to another. In this problem, we need to determine how the area of the circle changes as its radius changes over time. This requires understanding how to differentiate equations that relate these quantities with respect to time.
Differentiation
Differentiation is the process of finding the derivative of a function, which represents the rate of change of a quantity. Here, we differentiate the area of a circle, A = πr², with respect to time to find how the area changes as the radius changes. This involves applying the chain rule to account for the rate of change of the radius.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. In this context, it helps us differentiate the area function A = πr² with respect to time by considering the rate of change of the radius. The chain rule allows us to express the derivative of the area in terms of the derivative of the radius.
