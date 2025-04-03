Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Related Rates Related rates involve finding the rate at which one quantity changes with respect to another. In this problem, we need to determine how the area of the circle changes as its radius changes over time. This requires understanding how to differentiate equations that relate these quantities with respect to time. Recommended video: 04:16 04:16 Intro To Related Rates

Differentiation Differentiation is the process of finding the derivative of a function, which represents the rate of change of a quantity. Here, we differentiate the area of a circle, A = πr², with respect to time to find how the area changes as the radius changes. This involves applying the chain rule to account for the rate of change of the radius. Recommended video: 05:53 05:53 Finding Differentials