Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
3:24 minutes
Problem 3.8.19b
Textbook Question
Area The area A of a triangle with sides of lengths a and b enclosing an angle of measure θ is
A = (1/2) ab sinθ.
b. How is dA/dt related to dθ/dt and da/dt if only b is constant?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by identifying the given formula for the area of the triangle: A = (1/2) * a * b * sin(θ). Since b is constant, it will not change with time.
To find how dA/dt is related to dθ/dt and da/dt, apply the chain rule for differentiation with respect to time t. This involves differentiating A with respect to a, θ, and t.
Differentiate A with respect to a: ∂A/∂a = (1/2) * b * sin(θ). Then, apply the chain rule: dA/dt = (∂A/∂a) * (da/dt).
Differentiate A with respect to θ: ∂A/∂θ = (1/2) * a * b * cos(θ). Then, apply the chain rule: dA/dt = (∂A/∂θ) * (dθ/dt).
Combine the results from the previous steps to express dA/dt in terms of da/dt and dθ/dt: dA/dt = (1/2) * b * sin(θ) * (da/dt) + (1/2) * a * b * cos(θ) * (dθ/dt).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental concept in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a variable z depends on y, which in turn depends on x, then the derivative of z with respect to x is the product of the derivative of z with respect to y and the derivative of y with respect to x. This rule is essential for finding dA/dt when A is a function of multiple variables that change over time.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Partial Derivatives
Partial derivatives are used to find the rate of change of a multivariable function with respect to one variable while keeping other variables constant. In the context of the area of a triangle, partial derivatives help determine how changes in angle θ and side length a affect the area A, especially when side b is constant. This concept is crucial for understanding how dA/dt relates to dθ/dt and da/dt.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Product Rule
The product rule is a technique used to differentiate expressions where two functions are multiplied together. It states that the derivative of a product of two functions is the derivative of the first function times the second function plus the first function times the derivative of the second function. This rule is applied when differentiating the area formula A = (1/2)ab sinθ with respect to time, considering a and θ as functions of time.
Recommended video:
05:18
The Product Rule
Watch next
Master Intro To Related Rates with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice