Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
3:52 minutes
Problem 4.3.62b
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 61 and 62, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f is continuous, and determine the x-values corresponding to local minima and local maxima.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the graph of f'. The graph shows horizontal lines, indicating constant values of f' over intervals.
Identify the intervals where f' is positive, negative, or zero. Positive values of f' suggest f is increasing, negative values suggest f is decreasing, and zero values suggest potential extrema.
Look for points where f' changes sign. These points are candidates for local extrema. A change from positive to negative indicates a local maximum, while a change from negative to positive indicates a local minimum.
In the graph, f' is positive for x < 0, zero at x = 0, and negative for x > 0. This suggests a local maximum at x = 0.
Verify the continuity of f at the identified points. Since f is continuous, the behavior of f' at these points confirms the presence of local extrema.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning