Local Extrema Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum. These are points where the function changes direction, and they can be found by analyzing the first derivative. A local maximum is where the function changes from increasing to decreasing, and a local minimum is where it changes from decreasing to increasing.

First Derivative Test The first derivative test is a method used to identify local extrema of a function. By taking the derivative of the function and finding its critical points (where the derivative is zero or undefined), we can determine where the function's slope changes sign. This change in sign indicates a local maximum or minimum, depending on the direction of the change.