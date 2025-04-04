Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions Understanding the trigonometric functions involved, such as cosecant (csc) and cotangent (cot), is crucial. The cosecant function is the reciprocal of sine, and cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent. These functions have specific properties and behaviors, especially within the interval 0 < x < π, which affect the function's behavior and the location of extrema. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Derivatives and Critical Points To find local extrema, we need to calculate the derivative of the function and identify critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local maxima or minima. Analyzing the derivative helps determine the function's increasing or decreasing behavior, which is essential for locating extrema. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points