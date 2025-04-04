Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
6:17 minutes
Problem 4.3.59a
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = csc²x − 2cot x, 0 < x < π
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the local extrema of the function \( f(x) = \csc^2 x - 2 \cot x \) on the interval \( 0 < x < \pi \), we first need to find the derivative \( f'(x) \).
Recall that \( \csc x = \frac{1}{\sin x} \) and \( \cot x = \frac{\cos x}{\sin x} \). Use the chain rule and quotient rule to differentiate \( \csc^2 x \) and \( \cot x \).
The derivative of \( \csc^2 x \) is \( -2 \csc^2 x \cot x \), and the derivative of \( -2 \cot x \) is \( 2 \csc^2 x \). Therefore, \( f'(x) = -2 \csc^2 x \cot x + 2 \csc^2 x \).
Set \( f'(x) = 0 \) to find critical points: \( -2 \csc^2 x \cot x + 2 \csc^2 x = 0 \). Simplify to find \( \cot x = 1 \).
Solve \( \cot x = 1 \) within the interval \( 0 < x < \pi \) to find the critical points. Evaluate \( f(x) \) at these critical points to determine the local extrema.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Functions
Understanding the trigonometric functions involved, such as cosecant (csc) and cotangent (cot), is crucial. The cosecant function is the reciprocal of sine, and cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent. These functions have specific properties and behaviors, especially within the interval 0 < x < π, which affect the function's behavior and the location of extrema.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Derivatives and Critical Points
To find local extrema, we need to calculate the derivative of the function and identify critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local maxima or minima. Analyzing the derivative helps determine the function's increasing or decreasing behavior, which is essential for locating extrema.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Interval Analysis
The given interval, 0 < x < π, restricts the domain of the function, affecting where extrema can occur. It's important to consider the behavior of the function at the boundaries and within this interval. Since trigonometric functions can have discontinuities or undefined points, careful analysis within the specified range is necessary to accurately identify local extrema.
Recommended video:
02:59
Finding Area Between Curves that Cross on the Interval
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning